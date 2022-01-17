PCB: Pakistan Cricket Board in the grip of COVID-19

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been infected with COVID-19.

According to the details, 5 staff members of PCB have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive while 5 ground staff members have also been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

The PCB says all PCB meetings will now be virtual.

The PCB says all those with positive cases have been sent in isolation. PCB employees and ground staff were tested last week.

The PCB has said that the cricket board will strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Sources said that all those associated with the PCB have been vaccinated with booster vaccine.