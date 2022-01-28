Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in their first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium, Karachi tonight at 07:00 pm.

Zalmi will play without their skipper Wahab Riaz, who is completing his quarantine period after testing positive. Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will lead the team.

Throughout the PSL’s history, the two teams have established themselves as fierce opponents. Both teams have clashed 17 times, with Zalmis holding a slight advantage with nine wins against Quetta Gladiators’ eight.

At the National Stadium, the two teams have played four matches, with each team claiming two victories.

Aside from Wahab Riaz’s injury, Zalmi will be missing Kamran Akmal and pacer Arshad Iqbal, both of whom are in quarantine after positive COVID tests a few days earlier.

In the previous two seasons, Zalmi held the upper hand, sweeping all four matches, two each season. Throughout the last two seasons, Quetta has failed to compete at full strength. Quetta, on the other hand, appears to be more balanced this season, and their fast bowling, in particular, has the potential to shock Zalmi’s powerhouse batting line-up.

During a recent news conference, Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hailed his team’s bowling. They have Mohammad Hasnain, a speedster who recently made a spectacular BBL debut, shocking batters with his incredible pace.

For the opponents, Naseem Shah, who showed outstanding ability in the CPL, will be devastating. In addition to Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, and Iftikhar Ahmed, they have Sohail Tanvir’s knowledge.

Will Smeed, 20, of England, Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, and Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, together with Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Umar Akmal, will give batting variety for the Gladiators.

“This time around, I’m more confident in my bowling, and I’m hoping that our bowling lineup will perform well,” Sarfaraz remarked.

Hasnain, meantime, has acquired experience and returned from the Big Bash League after a great showing. In the CPL, Naseem Shah has bowled brilliantly, and Sohail Tanvir and James Faulkner bring experience.

