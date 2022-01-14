Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm

Positive test for Carvajal complicates life for Real Madrid in Riyadh

Positive test for Carvajal complicates life for Real Madrid in Riyadh

Google

RIYADH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid’s preparations for Sunday’s Spanish Supercup final have been complicated on Friday when right-back Danny Carvajal has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thus Carvajal will miss Sunday’s final against Athletic Club Bilbao.

It is a blow for the Spain international, who only returned to action in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win against FC Barcelona on Wednesday in the first semifinal of the tournament, which is being played in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

Carvajal played 90 minutes of the game before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez for the last half hour of the win, which was sealed by a late goal by midfielder Fede Valverde.

The club confirmed his positive test in a communique, saying “Real Madrid communicate that the player Carvajal has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Real Madrid will have to keep an eye on the rest of their squad, although several players, such as Vinicius Jr and Thibaut Courtois have already had the virus after testing positive on their return to work after the Christmas holidays.

As the quarantine period in Saudi Arabia is 14 days and it is not yet certain whether Carvajal will have to remain in the country for that period of time.

Thursday night saw Athletic Club Bilbao come back from a goal down to book second place in the final.

Atletico took the lead when Joao Felix’s header went in off Unai Simon’s back, but reigning Supercup holders Athletic Club fought back to win the game with a Yeray Alvarez header and a smart finish from 19-year-old Nico Williams.

 

Read More

19 hours ago
Wahab Riaz selling 'Channa' on Pakistani streets, watch

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler who recently guided Deccan Gladiators...
19 hours ago
Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony...
19 hours ago
Villa's El Ghazi joins Everton on loan

LONDON: Anwar El Ghazi has joined Everton on loan from Premier League...
21 hours ago
Ramiz Raja orders to install defibrillators in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has requested that...
21 hours ago
Pat Cummins is looking forward to Pakistan tour, ‘looking really positive’

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test skipper and renowned bowler, is looking forward to...
21 hours ago
Ramiz Raja discusses the possibility of reviving the Pakistan-India contest, 'We have to do it for the fans'

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has spoken...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Chinese journalists association hosts workshop on human rights protection
7 mins ago
Chinese journalists association hosts workshop on human rights protection

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers, domestic and international journalists, and...
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile
15 mins ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
Malaika Arora
18 mins ago
Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it's okay to...
Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama
18 mins ago
Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama

BERLIN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Consistency seems to be the common denominator...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600