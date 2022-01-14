Positive test for Carvajal complicates life for Real Madrid in Riyadh

RIYADH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid’s preparations for Sunday’s Spanish Supercup final have been complicated on Friday when right-back Danny Carvajal has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thus Carvajal will miss Sunday’s final against Athletic Club Bilbao.

It is a blow for the Spain international, who only returned to action in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win against FC Barcelona on Wednesday in the first semifinal of the tournament, which is being played in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

Carvajal played 90 minutes of the game before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez for the last half hour of the win, which was sealed by a late goal by midfielder Fede Valverde.

The club confirmed his positive test in a communique, saying “Real Madrid communicate that the player Carvajal has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Real Madrid will have to keep an eye on the rest of their squad, although several players, such as Vinicius Jr and Thibaut Courtois have already had the virus after testing positive on their return to work after the Christmas holidays.

As the quarantine period in Saudi Arabia is 14 days and it is not yet certain whether Carvajal will have to remain in the country for that period of time.

Thursday night saw Athletic Club Bilbao come back from a goal down to book second place in the final.

Atletico took the lead when Joao Felix’s header went in off Unai Simon’s back, but reigning Supercup holders Athletic Club fought back to win the game with a Yeray Alvarez header and a smart finish from 19-year-old Nico Williams.