Prime Minister Imran Khan receives ‘International Sports Personality’ award

Imran Khan, a former Pakistan famous all-rounder who is now the country's Prime Minister (PM), won the International Sports Personality Award at the 11th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award ceremony in Dubai.

Imran made tremendous contributions to Pakistan cricket throughout his illustrious 21-year career, including leading the green shirts to the 1992 World Cup title.

Imran, who made his debut in 1971, went on to break multiple records and establish himself as one of the finest players in the game’s history.

Imran played in 88 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 3807 runs with six centuries and taking 362 wickets at an average of 22.81 in the process.

He appeared in 175 One-Day Internationals for his country, taking 182 wickets at an average of 26.61 and totaling 3,709 runs.