Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:45 pm

PSL 2022: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL)  anthem for the tournament’s seventh season across the country on Monday.

Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui featured in the song “Agay Dekh.”

The official twitter handle of Pakistan Super League shared the song with caption “The wait is now over. The official #PSL7 anthem is now available.”

Here You can WATCH PSL 7 Anthem

The initial reactions of the Fans have already started pouring in and it looks fans are loving the PSL 7 anthem

