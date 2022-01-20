Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 04:39 pm

PSL 2022: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam to perform live at PSL 7 opening ceremony

PSL 7 opening ceremony

PSL 2022: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam to perform live at PSL 7 opening ceremony

KARACHI: If all goes well, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live and sing the anthem of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the opening ceremony at National Stadium.

Due to COVID constraints, some portions of last year’s opening ceremony were taped in Turkey, specifically Istanbul, and aired on television. However, just 20% of the audience showed up.

The recording for this year’s anthem has been done, and the first words are: “Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay.”

Read More

16 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch - WATCH Videos

Prior to its official release, the highly anticipated PSL 2022 anthem was...
16 hours ago
Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

DOHA, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) - Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched...
16 hours ago
PBF forcibly took bribe from me, says Muhammad Waseem, watch

KARACHI: Pakistan's great boxer and WBC Silver World Champion Muhammad Waseem said...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Excited to work with Babar Azam, says Peter Moores, watch

PSL 7: Peter Moores, the head coach of the Karachi Kings, is...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings will play intra-squad practice match for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Karachi Kings, the most following franchise in the Pakistan Super...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: HBL PSL 2022 bio-secure bubble will begin tomorrow

PSL 7: The bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) biggest...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rupee
33 seconds ago
Rupee falls to third straight day on high oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the third straight day against the dollar...
Gehraiyaan teaser out
1 min ago
Teaser of much-awaited romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out now!

The much-anticipated teaser of the Amazon Prime Video's Gehraiyaan, starring superstar Deepika...
8 mins ago
Customers get a haircut in a hall as museums and concert halls protest against the Dutch government

In protest of the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions, museums and concert halls...
Vicky Kaushal
10 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal listens Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song as he gets stuck in traffic

Vicky Kaushal, the Bollywood hunk, is an enthusiastic social media user who...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600