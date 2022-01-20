PSL 2022: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam to perform live at PSL 7 opening ceremony

KARACHI: If all goes well, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live and sing the anthem of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the opening ceremony at National Stadium.

Due to COVID constraints, some portions of last year’s opening ceremony were taped in Turkey, specifically Istanbul, and aired on television. However, just 20% of the audience showed up.

The recording for this year’s anthem has been done, and the first words are: “Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay.”