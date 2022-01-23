Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 08:50 pm

PSL 2022: Aima Baig to bring ‘Level Hai’ at the PSL 7 anthem

The most-awaited teaser for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem is finally out on TikTok. The anthem is sung by music maestros Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.

According to BOL News, the first lyrics are: “Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay.”

Read more: PSL 2022: A Sneak Peek at the PSL 7 anthem

The music sensation, Aima Baig, makes a big announcement for the fans of PSL 7. She reveals that they have planned something very entertaining for the fans of PSL. The singer is also very excited and has said that this time “Level Hai.”

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the song’s concept is encouraging and motivational, with the words and music targeted at elevating the spirits of fans and the nation as the world faces difficult and hard times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

@thepsl Agay dekh. #HBLPSL7 Anthem teaser. #AgayDekh #LevelHai #khelegapakistan ♬ original sound – The PSL official

This will be Aslam’s first time performing the PCB’s signature event song, while Aima was included in last year’s big hit “Groove Mera.”

Atif Aslam is a well-known Pakistani singer who has recorded multiple chart-topping songs for both the local and international film industries. The government of Pakistan bestowed on him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medal of distinction) in 2008, and he has earned over 50 more accolades from both within and outside Pakistan.

Baig is one of Pakistan’s most well-known female singers. She has had a number of hits and received local and international honours during the last seven years.

“Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for every musician,” Abdullah said of the occasion. “I’m incredibly honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year.”

Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are unquestionably the greatest, and it’s been a pleasure to work with them.“I can’t wait for fans to hear what we’ve come up with,” he continued.

“We attempted to develop a song that represents the spirit of the game in a significant way, while yet being really fun and catchy,” the producer added.

