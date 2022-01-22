PSL 2022 commentary panel unveiled by PCB

On Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the commentators for the upcoming season seven of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Former England player Nick Knight and Mike Haysman, a former first-class cricketer and now one of the most credible voices in international cricket, will make their PSL commentary debuts, according to a statement from the PCB.

The Pakistan’s commentators includes former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, and Waqar Younis, along with Tariq Saeed, the pioneer of Urdu commentary.

Former England captain David Gower returns for his second consecutive participation, following his appearance in the Karachi leg of the 2021 season. Danny Morrison (Lahore matches only) and Pommie Mbangwa (Karachi matches only) return to the PSL commentator lineup, according to the announcement.

Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre- and post-match shows. Moreover, Presenter Erin Holland also marks a return to the league.