Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 04:09 pm

PSL 2022: Fans, Erin Holland has something to say

Erin Holland

Erin Holland, a cricket presenter, has assured her fans that she would “see you soon” as she prepares to travel to Pakistan for the country’s greatest T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

Holland stated in a video posted on the PSL’s Twitter account two days ago: “I’ve returned. Yes, I am returning to Pakistan to host the PSL 7; I am beyond thrilled.”

“Thank you for this wonderful opportunity. I can’t wait to be there and meet you all soon in Pakistan because PSL ka level hai “Holland made the remarks as foreigners arrived in the country for the competition, which is set to begin on January 27 in Karachi.

PCB announced the commentators for PSL 7 last week, with some of the industry’s most prominent people scheduled to take part in the 2019 edition of the event.

The pre- and post-match shows will be hosted by Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas.

Former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, and Waqar Younis are among the commentators from Pakistan, as is Tariq Saeed, who is revitalising Urdu cricket commentary.

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) published the long-awaited PSL anthem for the tournament’s seventh edition nationwide on Monday.

Abdullah Siddiqui produced the song “Agay Dekh,” which includes Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

The PCB shared the official video of the anthem on its official Twitter page, writing: “The wait is now over. The official #PSL7 anthem is now available.”

