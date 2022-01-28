Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:25 pm

PSL 2022 – How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live | PSL Live streaming

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022. Both teams have played 18 matches so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning nine and Quetta Gladiators winning eight, with one match’s result unknown.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi had a successful PSL season last year. Peshawar Zalmi came in second place after playing ten matches, winning five and losing five.

The last PSL season for the Quetta Gladiators was a disaster. Quetta Gladiators finished sixth in a double round-robin after playing ten matches and winning two and losing eight.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: January 28th 2022, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar

Peshawar Zalmi

Probable XI

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal

How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live

PSL Live Streaming in Pakistan

1. PTV Sports
2. A-Sports
3. Ten Sports

PSL 2022 Mobile Streaming

ll the PSL 2022 action can be live streamed through these platforms.

1. Daraz App (Android) LINK
2. Daraz App (iOS) LINK
3. Tapmad (AD-FREE) LINK
4. Cricwick (Android) LINK
5. Cricwick (IOS) LINK

PSL Live Streaming for International Viewers

The high-octane clashes in PSL 7 are not only limited to Pakistan. PSL fans from all over the world can enjoy all the action on the following platforms. These platforms have signed an official deal with the PCB to broadcast the entirety of PSL 2022.

1. ICC TV LINK
2. Tapmad TV LINK

How to Watch PSL 2022 Matches

Broadcaster Region
A Sports Pakistan
PTV Sports Pakistan
Ten Sports Pakistan
Daraz Pakistan
Tapmad Pakistan
CricWick Pakistan
Willow TV North America
Flow Sports Caribbean
Sky Sports United Kingdom
SuperSport Sub Saharan Africa
Sony South Asia except Pakistan
Etisalat Middle East and North Africa
Starz Play Middle East and North Africa
Fox Sports Australia
Sky Sport New Zealand
ICC TV Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW
Tapmad Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW

Watch all PSL 7 matches and today’s PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

