PSL 2022 – How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live | PSL Live streaming

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022. Both teams have played 18 matches so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning nine and Quetta Gladiators winning eight, with one match’s result unknown.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi had a successful PSL season last year. Peshawar Zalmi came in second place after playing ten matches, winning five and losing five.

The last PSL season for the Quetta Gladiators was a disaster. Quetta Gladiators finished sixth in a double round-robin after playing ten matches and winning two and losing eight.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, Pakistan Super League 2022