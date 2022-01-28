PSL 2022 – How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live | PSL Live streaming
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the 2nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022. Both teams have played 18 matches so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning nine and Quetta Gladiators winning eight, with one match’s result unknown.
Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi had a successful PSL season last year. Peshawar Zalmi came in second place after playing ten matches, winning five and losing five.
The last PSL season for the Quetta Gladiators was a disaster. Quetta Gladiators finished sixth in a double round-robin after playing ten matches and winning two and losing eight.
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:
Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, Pakistan Super League 2022
Date and Time: January 28th 2022, Friday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs
Quetta Gladiators
Probable XI
Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar
Peshawar Zalmi
Probable XI
Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal
How to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live
PSL Live Streaming in Pakistan
|1.
|PTV Sports
|2.
|A-Sports
|3.
|Ten Sports
PSL 2022 Mobile Streaming
ll the PSL 2022 action can be live streamed through these platforms.
PSL Live Streaming for International Viewers
The high-octane clashes in PSL 7 are not only limited to Pakistan. PSL fans from all over the world can enjoy all the action on the following platforms. These platforms have signed an official deal with the PCB to broadcast the entirety of PSL 2022.
How to Watch PSL 2022 Matches
|Broadcaster
|Region
|A Sports
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Pakistan
|Daraz
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|Pakistan
|CricWick
|Pakistan
|Willow TV
|North America
|Flow Sports
|Caribbean
|Sky Sports
|United Kingdom
|SuperSport
|Sub Saharan Africa
|Sony
|South Asia except Pakistan
|Etisalat
|Middle East and North Africa
|Starz Play
|Middle East and North Africa
|Fox Sports
|Australia
|Sky Sport
|New Zealand
|ICC TV
|Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW
|Tapmad
|Australia, Mainland Europe, South East Asia and ROW
