PSL 2022: Is Lahore Qalandar’s bowling lineup in PSL 7 the best?

PSL 2022: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is known for its bowlers, as it has introduced and developed some of the most promising young bowling talents in the country.

All PSL franchises have world-class bowling attacks, but statistics show that the Lahore Qalandars have had the greatest bowling attack in the PSL 7 of the competition from the start of 2020.

The Pakistan national cricket team’s star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, as well as Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, are among the Qalandars’ bowling lineup.

Rashid Khan has 141 wickets, the most by any player since 2020.

With 111 wickets, Pakistan right-arm bowler Haris Rauf is the second-highest wicket-taker since 2020, while left-arm pacer Shaheen is third with 103 scalps.

With these numbers, it’s evident that the Qalandars’ seasoned and potent bowling attack will be a nuisance for the opposition, and they may be considered the greatest bowling attack in the PSL’s seventh season.

On January 27, 2022, the PSL 2022 will begin with reigning champions Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings at National Cricket Stadium Karachi.

