PSL 2022: Islamabad United PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: On the 30th of January, Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi in a high-octane match in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The tournament will kick off on January 27th with a match between the defending champions Multan Sultans and the Karachi Kings at National Stadium Karachi. Islamabad United, a Pakistani cricket club headquartered in the capital city of Islamabad, won the inaugural season of the PSL 2022. This team won the PSL title again in 2018.

Islamabad United PSL 7 Schedule

Karachi

Sun 30 Jan – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – 2 pm – National Stadium

Tue 1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Thu 3 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars – 2 pm – National Stadium

Sun 6 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Sat 12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Thu 17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sat 19 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

