PSL 2022: Islamabad United squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Islamabad United, the two-time champions, will be optimistic going into the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 since they have a well-balanced and experienced roster.

In the Platinum Category, Islamabad United has stuck with Colin Munro of New Zealand, as well as Danish Aziz, Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley, and Zafar Gohar, who were all selected during the December draft.

Asif Ali, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Paul Stirling, and Shadab Khan will be joining them.

Along with Hassan Ali and Waseem Jr., Islamabad United recruited English pacer Reece Topley to their fast bowling attack.

PSL 2022 will be held in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10 to February 27.

The inaugural match will take place under the lights of the National Stadium Karachi, between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans.

On January 30, Islamabad United will play Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi to begin their PSL 7 season.

Islamabad United squad

Asif Ali (Platinum)

Colin Munro (Platinum)

Hasan Ali (Platinum)

Faheem Ashraf (Diamond)

Marchant De Lange (Diamond)

Shadab Khan (Brand Ambassador, Diamond)

Alex Hales (Mentor, Gold)

Azam Khan (Gold)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Gold)

Danish Aziz (Silver)

Mohammad Akhlaq (Silver)

Paul Stirling (Silver)

Reece Topley (Silver)

Zafar Gohar (Silver)

Mubasir Khan (Emerging)

Zeeshan Zameer (Emerging)

Rehmanullah Gurbaz (Supplementary)

Ather Mehmood (Supplementary)

