PSL 2022: Karachi Kings PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi with a high-octane match between Karachi Kings and defending champions Multan Sultans.

PSL 2022: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi with a high-octane match between Karachi Kings and defending champions Multan Sultans.

With Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, named as the new captain of the franchise and former England head coach, Peter Moores, named as the new head coach for the forthcoming season, the former champions have a new setup for PSL 7.

The Karachi Kings will be determined to put on a far better show this time around and recreate their triumphs from PSL 5 by winning their second PSL title. The previous season ended in disappointment for the Kings, as they were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in the first round of the championship.

Karachi will play Multan Sultans in their opening game of the season, and Quetta Gladiators in their last group stage game on February 20 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. On 30 January at National Stadium Karachi and on 18 February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Karachi will face arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars twice in the group stage.

Karachi Kings PSL 7 Schedule

Karachi

Thu 27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 29 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sun 30 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – National Stadium

Fri 4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sun 6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Sun 13 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 14 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Wed 16 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – 8 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

For PSL 7 Fixtures – Click Here