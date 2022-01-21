PSL 2022: Karachi Kings squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: As the much-anticipated seventh edition of the blockbuster league begins on January 27, Karachi Kings, one of the most popular franchises in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), will try to capture its second PSL title.

The PSL 2020 champions, the Kings, have announced a balanced lineup that includes some good foreign players, some exceptional national players, and some talented rising players in the emerging category.

After missing the 2021 season, England’s top all-rounder Chris Jordan will return to the Kings line-up in the Platinum Category.

England’s Lewis Gregory and Tom Abell, as well as Pakistan’s U19 captain Qasim Akram, were also chosen.

Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Babar Azam, who will also be their captain, are among the excellent match-winning players retained by the Kings.

Aamir Yamin, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas, and Mohammad Nabi were among the other players retained by the Kings on Friday.

The inaugural match will take place under the lights of the National Stadium Karachi, between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans.

Karachi Kings squad

Babar Azam (Platinum)

Chris Jordan (Platinum)

Imad Wasim (Platinum)

Mohammad Amir (Diamond)

Lewis Gregory (Diamond)

Mohammad Nabi (Diamond)

Joe Clarke (Brand Ambassador, Gold)

Aamir Yamin (Gold)

Sharjeel Khan (Gold)

Mohammad Ilyas (Silver)

Mohammad Imran (Silver)

Rohail Nazir (Silver)

Tom Abell (Silver)

Umaid Asif (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Emerging)

Qasim Akram (Emerging)

Romario Shepherd (Supplementary)

Talha Ahsan (Supplementary)

