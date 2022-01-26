Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:21 am

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan | KK VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:21 am
Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans

The Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) will begin with a match between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultan. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, two of Pakistan’s most illustrious cricketers, will square off.

After winning the PSL Title under Rizwan’s captaincy, Multan is hoping to repeat that success this year. Imad Wasim has been replaced by Babar, who will captain the team for the first time. Karachi Kings has won 5 out of the 7 games against Multan Sultan and also won both league games last season.

Match Details

1st Match, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 27th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Advertisement

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan Pitch Report

In 34 T20 matches, the National Stadium has supported batsmen to record scores of over 190 runs 9 times. The team batting second has won 25 of the 34 matches in this ground, hence the team winning the toss would want to take the field and bowl.

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Shahibzada Farhan, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultan

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir/Dominic Drakes, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan

Players to Look for in KR vs MS Match

Players to Look – Karachi Kings

It was Babar Azam who scored the most runs in PSL 2021. In 11 games, he scored 554 runs at a strike rate of 132.53 and an average of 69.25. In the Pakistan Super League, he is the highest run scorer, having amassed 2070 runs in 58 games at an average of 43.12 runs.

In the last season of the PSL, Mohammad Ilyas took the most wickets for the Kings franchise. He grabbed eight wickets at an average of 21.62, an economy of 9.7, and a strike rate of 13.3 in just five matches.

Players to Look – Multan Sultan

Last year, Mohammad Rizwan became the first T20 cricketer to score over 2000 runs. In the PSL 2021, where he was the second-highest run-scorer, he accounted for the majority of his runs. At an average of 45.45, Rizwan scored 500 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 127.87.

In the last PSL season, Shahnawaz Dahani was the leading wicket taker. This tournament would not have been possible without him. Twenty wickets at an average of 17 and an economy of 8.42 in 11 matches with a strike rate of 12.1.

PSL 2022 Match 1: Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Match Predictions

Multan Sultan are expected to win this match.

Read More

2 hours ago
Senior CPC official calls on global media to share Beijing 2022 stories

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC)...
4 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas saves ball girl from insect, watch

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek tennis player, reached the semi-finals after defeating 11th...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi unlikely to join Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Shahid Khan Afridi, a star all-rounder, has asked his new...
5 hours ago
PSL 2022: National Stadium Karachi is gearing up for PSL 7 opening ceremony, watch

PSL 2022: With the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s seventh edition 2022...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Will Shaheen Afridi change fate of Lahore Qalandars?

PSL 7: Last season, the Lahore Qalandars won five of their first...
6 hours ago
PSL: 7: James Foster promoted to head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022

PSL 7: For the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke is missing after meeting with assailant Stephen MacGregor

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) of Hollyoaks vanished without a trace after confronting...
Kamran Akmal
3 mins ago
PSL 7: Kamran Akmal criticized Ramiz Raja for focusing too much on drop-in pitches instead of PSL marketing

PSL 7: Kamran Akmal, the wicket-keeper batsman, has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board...
22 mins ago
BTS Army goes crazy over ‘little Yoongi’ doing a squat

Suga, a member of BTS, posted a few photos on Instagram after...
psl 7
23 mins ago
PSL 7: PSL 2022 is set to begin on January 27

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 will...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement