The Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) will begin with a match between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultan. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, two of Pakistan’s most illustrious cricketers, will square off.

After winning the PSL Title under Rizwan’s captaincy, Multan is hoping to repeat that success this year. Imad Wasim has been replaced by Babar, who will captain the team for the first time. Karachi Kings has won 5 out of the 7 games against Multan Sultan and also won both league games last season.

Match Details

1st Match, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 27th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultan Pitch Report

In 34 T20 matches, the National Stadium has supported batsmen to record scores of over 190 runs 9 times. The team batting second has won 25 of the 34 matches in this ground, hence the team winning the toss would want to take the field and bowl.

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Shahibzada Farhan, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultan

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir/Dominic Drakes, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan

Players to Look for in KR vs MS Match

Players to Look – Karachi Kings

It was Babar Azam who scored the most runs in PSL 2021. In 11 games, he scored 554 runs at a strike rate of 132.53 and an average of 69.25. In the Pakistan Super League, he is the highest run scorer, having amassed 2070 runs in 58 games at an average of 43.12 runs.

In the last season of the PSL, Mohammad Ilyas took the most wickets for the Kings franchise. He grabbed eight wickets at an average of 21.62, an economy of 9.7, and a strike rate of 13.3 in just five matches.

Players to Look – Multan Sultan

Last year, Mohammad Rizwan became the first T20 cricketer to score over 2000 runs. In the PSL 2021, where he was the second-highest run-scorer, he accounted for the majority of his runs. At an average of 45.45, Rizwan scored 500 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 127.87.

In the last PSL season, Shahnawaz Dahani was the leading wicket taker. This tournament would not have been possible without him. Twenty wickets at an average of 17 and an economy of 8.42 in 11 matches with a strike rate of 12.1.

PSL 2022 Match 1: Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultan Match Predictions

Multan Sultan are expected to win this match.