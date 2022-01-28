Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:30 am

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators | KK VS QG – Match Preview | Predictions

The Karachi Kings will face the Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

KK VS QG

Both teams have played 12 games thus far, with Karachi Kings winning five and Quetta Gladiators winning seven.

This will be Karachi Kings’ second match in PSL 2022. They were defeated by Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in their first match. After losing the toss, Karachi Kings scored 124 runs while losing 5 wickets.

Sharjeel Khan hit 43 runs, while Captain Babar Azam conceded only 23 runs in 29 balls. Three players in the game were dismissed by Imran Tahir.

After losing three wickets, Multan Sultans chased down the 125-run score in 19 overs. Mohammad Rizwan led the team with 52 runs. For the Karachi Kings, Mohammad Nabi captures two wickets.

Last season’s PSL season for the Quetta Gladiators was a disaster. Quetta Gladiators finished sixth in a double round-robin after playing ten matches and winning two and losing eight.

The Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed, while the Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Match Details

4th Match, Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 29th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Romario Shepherd

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, James Vince, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs QG

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

PSL 2022 Match 4: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Match Predictions

Karachi Kings are expected to win the toss and the match.

