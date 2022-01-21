PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: For the sixth consecutive year, Lahore Qalandars, one of the most popular franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has included Pakistan's flamboyant batsman Fakhar Zaman in their Platinum Category roster for next year's PSL.

They’ve also chosen Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam from Pakistan, as well as Harry Brook and Phil Salt from England.

Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, and Zeeshan Ashraf were among the players retained by the franchise on Friday.

Qalandars have never won a PSL title; their best tournament was PSL 2020, when they reached the final but lost to rivals Karachi Kings; they have finished in the league stage in the other four PSL editions.

PSL 7 will be held in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10 to February 27.

The inaugural match will take place under the lights of the National Stadium Karachi, between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars squad

Fakhar Zaman

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

David Wiese

Mohammad Hafeez

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Phil Salt

Ahmed Daniyal

Dean Foxcroft

Sohail Akhtar

Kamran Ghulam

Zeeshan Ashraf

Maaz Khan

Zaman Khan

Samit Patel

Syed Faridoum Mehmood

