Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 08:33 pm

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: For the sixth consecutive year, Lahore Qalandars, one of the most popular franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has included Pakistan's flamboyant batsman Fakhar Zaman in their Platinum Category roster for next year's PSL.

PSL 2022: For the sixth consecutive year, Lahore Qalandars, one of the most popular franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has included Pakistan’s flamboyant batsman Fakhar Zaman in their Platinum Category roster for next year’s PSL.

They’ve also chosen Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam from Pakistan, as well as Harry Brook and Phil Salt from England.

Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, and Zeeshan Ashraf were among the players retained by the franchise on Friday.

Qalandars have never won a PSL title; their best tournament was PSL 2020, when they reached the final but lost to rivals Karachi Kings; they have finished in the league stage in the other four PSL editions.

PSL 7 will be held in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10 to February 27.

The inaugural match will take place under the lights of the National Stadium Karachi, between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars squad

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Rashid Khan
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Haris Rauf
  • David Wiese
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Harry Brook
  • Phil Salt
  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Dean Foxcroft
  • Sohail Akhtar
  • Kamran Ghulam
  • Zeeshan Ashraf
  • Maaz Khan
  • Zaman Khan
  • Samit Patel
  • Syed Faridoum Mehmood

For PSL 7 Squad – Click Here

