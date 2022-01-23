PSL 2022: Legendary Cricketer Javed Miandad to Feature in Pakistan’s Biggest PSL Transmission “Khel Ka Junoon” on BOL News

Pakistan’s #1 News channel BOL News is all set to bring this year’s biggest PSL Transmission to entertain and provide expert analysis which will continue throughout the competition.

Pakistan’s Legendary Cricketer Javed Miandad will feature in BOL News signature PSL transmission “Khel Ka Junoon”. He will share his expert opinion and insights on every PSL match throughout the tournament.

Javed Miandad is the greatest batsman Pakistan has ever produced. There was often a touch of genie or genius about his finest innings, like his two hundreds in successive Tests in the West Indies in 1987-88 or the big double hundreds against India and England. He was versatile as well, as evidenced by a marvelous ODI career. Here his supreme running – He was also Pakistan’s youngest captain and always considered to be the most tactically astute. If we take a trip down memory lane, even now fans reminisce Miandad clouting Chetan Sharma for a six off the last ball in the Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah in 1986.

Speaking to BOL News Javed Miandad shared his insights on the upcoming tournament. When asked about his favorites for PSL 2022 he said “In T20 Cricket it is very difficult to predict the outcomes”. He added “The teams that will capitalize on the opportunities in the match will have and edge over others”. He also appreciatiated BOL Media Group for taking this initiative and supporting cricket in the country which is the most loved and passionately followed sports in Pakistan.

Watch Javed Miandad’s Complete Interview Here:

Khel Ka Junoon will air every day at 11:00 PM only on BOL News during PSL. Maria Wasti and Faheem Khan will also feature in the transmission.

More details of the transmission will be shared soon.