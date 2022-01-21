Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 08:47 pm

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, will try to defend their championship of PSL 7.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans. © Cricket World

The Sultans have made some notable changes in their lineup for next year’s PSL, with Shahid Afridi leaving the franchise and switching to Quetta Gladiators for his final season. James Vince of England has also left to represent the Quetta Gladiators.

They selected Tim David, who formerly played for the Lahore Qalandars, as well as Odean Smith and Rovman Powell of the West Indies and Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr, and Rumman Raees of Pakistan.

Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Sohaib Maqsood have all been retained.

On January 27, they will play the Karachi Kings in the first match of the season at National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans squad

  • Tim David (Platinum)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum)
  • Rilee Rossouw (Platinum)
  • Imran Tahir (Mentor, Diamond)
  • Odean Smith (Diamond)
  • Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond)
  • Khushdil Shah (Brand Ambassador, Gold)
  • Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold)
  • Shan Masood (Gold)
  • Anwar Ali (Silver)
  • Asif Afridi (Silver)
  • Imran Khan Snr (Silver)
  • Rumman Raees (Silver)
  • Rovman Powell (Silver)
  • Aamer Azmat (Emerging)
  • Abbas Afridi (Emerging)
  • Blessing Muzarabani  (Supplementary)
  • Ihsanullah (Supplementary)

For PSL 7 Squad – Click Here

