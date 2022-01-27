PSL 2022- Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast And Pitch Report, Pakistan Super League, KK VS MS Match 01 Karachi Kings to take on Multan Sultans in the tournament opener of the Pakistan Super League 2022 on Thursday at National Stadium in Karachi. Karachi Kings will have a new skipper in Babar Azam.

Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report:

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is known to be a batting paradise. The ball comes on to the bat nicely. There won’t be a lot of help for the bowlers. The fast bowlers need to use a lot more cutters and slower balls to take wickets.

Taking into account the previous record at this ground, one can expect the first match to be a high-scoring contest. Teams that have batted first have won more games than the ones that have bowled first. Thus, one could expect both sides to bat first upon winning the toss.

PSL 2022- Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings

The first match of the PSL 2022 will have Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans on Thursday 27th January at the National Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans didn’t have a great time in the first half of the PSL 2021.

However, the second half of the tournament saw them making a remarkable turnaround. The Multan Sultans not only reached the playoffs, they went on to win the PSL title as well. Mohammad Rizwan and Team . are looking to look to defend the title ahead of a new season.

In the battle for supremacy, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqbool, and M Rizwan remain in command. As a result of their contributions, the team’s offensive production was impressive last year. Examples of the middle of the pecking order are Khushdil Shah and Rilee Rossouw.

Multan Sultans batsmen Tim David and David Willey have been brought up to help the team’s depth. It’s not out of the question that one of them will play a pivotal role in the final round. Willey can also be used offensively, and he should be taken seriously. He thrives in two particular situations: power plays and death overs.

One of the league’s top fast bowling groups belongs to Multan Sultans, and it is not an exaggeration. This year’s leading wicket-taker, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani are all among their ranks. Spinner Imran Tahir is their best hope.

However, Karachi Kings also made it to the playoffs, where they met Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 match. Imad Wasim has been relieved of his duties as team captain by Babar Azam. Sharjeel Khan would open the batting for him. Once again, it will be up to both of them to get things going quickly at the top of the list.

M Nabi, Tom Abell, and Lewis Gregory are just a few of the franchise’s many all-rounders. With the bat and the ball, the trio should be able to keep the squad in good shape. It’s been a wonderful year for Joe Clarke. He’ll be a player to keep an eye on throughout the competition.

However, their bowling lack a little. Mohammad Amir must have a stellar season if the Kings are to finish in the top four. M Imran and Lewis Gregory are among the players who will lend a hand to him. Karachi Kings have also hired Chris Jordan, who is expected to assist them in overcoming their current difficulties. The Englishman, on the other hand, would not make his debut until much later in the competition.