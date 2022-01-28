Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:25 am

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi. Both teams have played nine matches so far, with Lahore Qalandars winning four and Multan Sultans winning five.

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:25 am
MS VS LQ

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi. Both teams have played nine matches so far, with Lahore Qalandars winning four and Multan Sultans winning five.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Multan Sultans won their opening encounter by 7 wickets and got off to a great start in the competition. Imran Tahir was named Man of the Match after dismissing three players during the game. Shaheen Afridi, the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars, will lead the team into the field.

In the most recent PSL 2021, luck was not on Lahore Qalandars’ side. Despite being tied 10 points with Multan, Karachi, and Peshawar, the Lahore Qalandars were unable to qualify for the playoffs and were eliminated from the tournament due to a poor net run rate. Lahore Qalandars finished fifth in a double round-robin with ten matches played, winning five and losing five.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi.

Match Details

3rd Match, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 29th January at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Rovman Powell, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan, and Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, and Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs for MS vs LQ

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed

PSL 2022 Match 3: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Predictions

Multan Sultans is expected to win the toss and the match.

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets 191 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators sets the target of  191 runs for the...
4 hours ago
PSL 7 Schedule of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta & Multan

KARACHI: PSL Fans are always excited to see the PSL schedule of...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi is always 'nail-biting', says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that Quetta Gladiators...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to field against Quetta Gladiators | QG vs PZ

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first...
5 hours ago
Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for anti-corruption and doping charges

Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe has been banned by the International Cricket Council...
6 hours ago
PSL 7: Salman Iqbal dissatisfied with Karachi Kings' batting strategy in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew
18 mins ago
Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew

Another former royal staff worker has revealed details about Prince Andrew's personality...
Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?
37 mins ago
Who styled Atif Aslam for PSL 7 anthem?

Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam has commended his wife Sara Bharwana's sense of...
43 mins ago
ECP to hear case against Amin Gandapur on Feb 1

Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed February 1 for hearing the case...
Sarfaraz Ahmed
49 mins ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up on His Competition With Muhammad Rizwan

It has emerged that Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan enjoy a healthy...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600