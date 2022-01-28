PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi. Both teams have played nine matches so far, with Lahore Qalandars winning four and Multan Sultans winning five.

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi. Both teams have played nine matches so far, with Lahore Qalandars winning four and Multan Sultans winning five.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Multan Sultans won their opening encounter by 7 wickets and got off to a great start in the competition. Imran Tahir was named Man of the Match after dismissing three players during the game. Shaheen Afridi, the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars, will lead the team into the field.

In the most recent PSL 2021, luck was not on Lahore Qalandars’ side. Despite being tied 10 points with Multan, Karachi, and Peshawar, the Lahore Qalandars were unable to qualify for the playoffs and were eliminated from the tournament due to a poor net run rate. Lahore Qalandars finished fifth in a double round-robin with ten matches played, winning five and losing five.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi.

Match Details

3rd Match, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 29th January at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Rovman Powell, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan, and Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, and Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs for MS vs LQ

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed

PSL 2022 Match 3: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Predictions

Multan Sultans is expected to win the toss and the match.