Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:44 pm

PSL 2022: National Stadium Karachi is gearing up for PSL 7 opening ceremony, watch

PSL 7: With the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s seventh edition 2022 approaching, preparations have been accelerated here at National Stadium Karachi.

National Stadium Karachi

National Stadium Karachi. © Twitter

PSL 2022: With the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s seventh edition 2022 approaching, preparations have been accelerated here at National Stadium Karachi.

Before the first match, the home team Karachi Kings will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in a short but dazzling opening ceremony.

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, singers of the official PSL 7 anthem, will perform at the PSL 7 opening ceremony, as will several foreign paragliders who will demonstrate their acrobatics.

The official tagline for the opening ceremony is ‘#LevelHai,’ and the stage for it has been set at National Stadium Karachi. Other event preparations are also well underway.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will give a speech at the opening ceremony, according to the details. The programme will also feature a video of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inauguration.

Have a look

