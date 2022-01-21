Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 12:23 am

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi, the defending champions, will be undeterred in their quest to avenge a heartbreaking loss in the final of PSL 6 and win their second PSL crown.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi. © Arab News

The 7th season of the Pakistan Super League will begin on the 27th of January and conclude on the 27th of February. Lahore will host 19 matches, while Karachi will host 15, with the final taking place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Pakistan’s great left-arm bowler Wahab Riaz, will appear in the forthcoming PSL 2022 draught to add some extra skill to their already packed roster and build a frightening side that would lead them to their second title.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 Schedule

Karachi

Fri 28 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sun 30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – 2 pm – National Stadium

Wed 2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – National Stadium

Fri 4 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Thu 10 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Tue 15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Thu 17 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Mon 21 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

For PSL 7 Fixtures – Click Here

