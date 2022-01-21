Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 09:13 pm

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi, a former PSL winner, has announced their lineup for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi. © PCB

Hazratullah Zazai, an explosive Afghan opener, was chosen by the Yellow Storm in the Platinum category.

Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Saqib Mahmood, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore have all been retained by Peshawar Zalmi.

Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, wicketkeeper/batsman Kamran Akmal, and wrist-spinner Usman Qadir were also selected by the 2017 champions.

However, Akmal was dissatisfied with his selection in the Silver division and declared his departure from the tournament.

However, the conflict between Peshawar Zalmi and Kamran Akmal was addressed a few days later when Akmal agreed to play for Zalmi in PSL 7.

Multan Sultans’ Usman Qadir has joined Zalmi.

On January 28, Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi to begin their HBL PSL 2022.

The first match of the PSL 2022 will be held at the National Stadium, with Karachi Kings taking against Multan Sultans.

Peshawar Zamli squad

  • Hazratulah Zazai (Platinum)
  • Liam Livingstone (Platinum)
  • Wahab Riaz (Platinum)
  • Haider Ali (Diamond)
  • Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond)
  • Shoaib Malik (Diamond)
  • Hussain Talat (Gold)
  • Saqib Mahmood (Brand Ambassador, Gold)
  • Usman Qadir (Gold)
  • Arshad Iqbal (Silver)
  • Kamran Akmal (Mentor, Silver)
  • Salman Irshad (Silver)
  • Sameen Gul (Silver)
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver)
  • Mohammad Aamer (Emerging)
  • Sirajuddin (Emerging)
  • Ben Cutting (Supplementary)
  • Mohammad Haris (Supplementary)

