PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will be seeking to rebound after two poor seasons in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In PSL 5, Quetta finished outside the play-offs for the first time in their history, and they finished outside the top four once more in PSL 6.

The franchise will be determined to bolster their squad with talented players in order to reclaim their place in the PSL. The Gladiators are primed to recapture their place in the competition’s play-offs with the impending presence of superstar Shahid Afridi in the squad.

Quetta will face Peshawar Zalmi in their opening encounter of the season, which is set to take place on January 28 at National Stadium Karachi. On the 20th of February, they will play Karachi Kings in their last group stage match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators PSL 7 Schedule

Karachi

Fri 28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 29, Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Mon 31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – 7 pm – National Stadium

Thu 3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium

Mon 7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Sat 12 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 13 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Tue 15 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – 3 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings – 2 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

