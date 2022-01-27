PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Pakistan all-rounder and Quetta Gladiators’ latest signing, Shahid Afridi, has returned a positive result in his RT-PCR test just hours before the opening match of the PSL 2022 season.

The Gladiators will be Afridi’s fourth franchise in the league. He tested positive and will now isolate himself at home and follow the protocols that have been put in place by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The franchise confirmed that the 41-year-old will be allowed to join the squad once he completes his quarantine and returns a negative test result. Following the completion of the quarantine, Afridi can turn up for his 4th team, having already played for Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings.