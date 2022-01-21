Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 08:59 pm

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 7

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' greatest pick in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 players draught was former star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, as the 2019 champions attempt to capture their second title when PSL 7 kicks off on January 27.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators. © PCB

Afridi and England’s batter James Vince both joined Quetta from Multan Sultans.

Gladiators kept other England opening batter Jason Roy and former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed in the Platinum category.

Naveen-ul-Haq, a fast bowler from Afghanistan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, a Quetta-born Pakistan U19 batsman, and seasoned white-ball players Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal were also among the 2019 champions.

PSL 2022 will be held at two venues: National Stadium in Karachi from January 27 to February 7, and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 10 to February 27.

The first match will be played under the lights at the National Stadium Karachi, between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators squad

  • James Vince (Platinum)
  • Jason Roy (Platinum)
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (Platinum)
  • Iftikhar Ahmed (Diamond)
  • James Faulkner (Diamond)
  • Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond)
  • Shahid Afridi (Mentor, Gold)
  • Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador, Gold)
  • Naseem Shah (Gold)
  • Ben Duckett (Silver)
  • Khurram Shehzad (Silver)
  • Naveen-Ul-Haq (Silver)
  • Sohail Tanvir (Silver)
  • Umar Akmal (Silver)
  • Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Emerging)
  • Ashar Qureshi (Emerging)
  • Ahsan Ali (Supplementary)
  • Noor Ahmed (Supplementary)

For PSL 7 Squad – Click Here

