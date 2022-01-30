PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans | QG VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PSL 7: In the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans at the National Stadium Karachi.

Following a close loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their first match, Quetta Gladiators made a strong comeback by defeating Karachi Kings by 8 wickets on Saturday.

Naseem Shah was ruthless with the ball, taking 5 wickets, which was the key to their victory. In the coming games, they must be more consistent.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are in fine form right now, having won their last two matches. They defeated Lahore Qalandars by chasing down a massive target of 206 runs and claiming a memorable victory.

The match’s primary highlight was a 150-run partnership between Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan for the first wicket. With four points, they are in first place in the rankings.

Match Details

7th Match, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 31st January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators

Will Smeed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for QG vs MS

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

PSL 2022 Match 7: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans Match Predictions

Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.

