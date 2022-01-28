PSL 2022 – Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi | Live Score Updates | Live streaming | QG VS PZ
Sarfaraz Ahmed,s Quetta Gladiators will take on Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar Zalmi, in Karachi . Who’ll kick off of this tournament on a high? Follow BOL News; ball-by-ball commentary here
The Peshawar Zalmi will face the Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022. Both teams have played 18 matches so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning nine and Quetta Gladiators winning eight, with one match’s result unknown.
Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi had a successful PSL season last year. Peshawar Zalmi came in second place after playing ten matches, winning five and losing five.
The last PSL season for the Quetta Gladiators was a disaster. Quetta Gladiators finished sixth in a double round-robin after playing ten matches and winning two and losing eight.
The Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed, while the Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz.
Match Details
2nd Match, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 28th January at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Probable Playing XIs for QG vs PZ
Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Peshawar Zalmi
Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Saqib Mahmood
PSL 2022 Match 2: Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions
Peshawar Zalmi is expected to win this match.
