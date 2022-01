PSL 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and match timings

The PSL 2022, Pakistan’s most prestigious cricket tournament, is almost around the corner, and everyone is buzzing with anticipation. The good news is that, despite the world’s unparalleled pandemic scenario, the competition will take place as scheduled from January 27 to February 27. National Stadium Karachi will host 12 matches while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will stage 16 matches.

Defending Champions, Multan Sultans will open the event against Karachi Kings, after the opening ceremony at National Stadium, Karachi. First match of PSL 2022 is expected to be a nail biting` contest as the current champions face the former champions.

Gaddafi Stadium will host the qualifier between the top two sides of the event, as well as the two Eliminators and the Final of PSL 2022.

PSL 2022 Schedule – PSL 7 Match Timings , Teams, Venues

Here you can check the PSL 2022 Schedule.

27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

10 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb – Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 Feb – Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 Feb – Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 Feb – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final