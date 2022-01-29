Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022.

PSL 2022 | Shahnawaz Dahani displays his singing talen

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm
Shahnawaz Dahani

Shahnawaz Dahani, who is from Larkana, is known for his pace bowling and celebratory style, but he now has another gift to add to his repertoire.

Dahani entertained his fans by singing a Sindhi language song in a video posted by the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

 

