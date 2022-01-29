PSL 2022 | Shahnawaz Dahani displays his singing talen
Shahnawaz Dahani, who is from Larkana, is known for his pace bowling and celebratory style, but he now has another gift to add to his repertoire.
Dahani entertained his fans by singing a Sindhi language song in a video posted by the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Blessing your feed with @ShahnawazDahani’s sweet voice 🎶 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/HzQZEwav6e
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 29, 2022
