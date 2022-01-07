Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 06:48 pm

PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to Sing Peshawar Zalmi’s anthem?

Shoaib Malik

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner, and teams are gearing up for the country’s premier cricket tournament’s seventh season.

The official anthem for the T20 tournament has yet to be announced, and we have no idea who will be singing it, but Shaoib Malik of Peshawar Zalmi has shared a shot in which he appears to be singing for his team.

“The Zalmi rapper,” Malik wrote, sharing a photo on Instagram, where he can be seen wearing accessories on his hands and fancy sunglasses like rappers.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)


Abdullah Siddiqui sang Zalmi’s anthem “Kingdom” for PSL 6, which also featured Turkish actress Esra Bilgic and Mahir.

Meanwhile, PSL released the single “Groove Mera,” which featured Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners. The song was about the “swing and feel of players’ motions,” according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

 

