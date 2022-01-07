PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to Sing Peshawar Zalmi’s anthem?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner, and teams are gearing up for the country’s premier cricket tournament’s seventh season.

The official anthem for the T20 tournament has yet to be announced, and we have no idea who will be singing it, but Shaoib Malik of Peshawar Zalmi has shared a shot in which he appears to be singing for his team.

“The Zalmi rapper,” Malik wrote, sharing a photo on Instagram, where he can be seen wearing accessories on his hands and fancy sunglasses like rappers.

Abdullah Siddiqui sang Zalmi’s anthem “Kingdom” for PSL 6, which also featured Turkish actress Esra Bilgic and Mahir.

Meanwhile, PSL released the single “Groove Mera,” which featured Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners. The song was about the “swing and feel of players’ motions,” according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.