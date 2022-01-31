Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
PSL 2022 today’s schedule, Jan 31

PSL 7

PSL 2022 schedule today: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its fever as it continues to dominate trends on social media since it started.

One match is scheduled today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The match will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at 7pm in Karachi National Stadium.

Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad:

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah, Anwar Ali, Johnson Charles, Rumman Raees, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Blessing Muzarabani, Dominic Drakes, Rizwan Hussain, Abbas Afridi, Asif Afridi, Aamer Azmat

Quetta Gladiators Squad:

Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ashir Qureshi, Shahid Afridi, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Ali Imran, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Bangalzai, Khurram Shahzad

Here you can check: Full Schedule of PSL 7 

