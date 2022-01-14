Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 07:49 pm

PSL 2022: Who is the leading run-scorer in PSL?

PSL 2022

PSL 2022: Who is the leading run-scorer in PSL?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is known for its bowlers, but several batters have managed to stand out and are among the greatest run scorers in the tournament’s history, with Pakistan’s famous batsman Babar Azam at the top of the list.

With 2,070 runs in 58 games at an average of 43.12 in all six seasons from 2016 to 2021, Pakistan’s modern-day great Babar, who plays for Karachi Kings, is the top run scorer in PSL history. He has 21 fifties and a best score of 90 not out. In the upcoming PSL 2022, he will be looking to add to his run total.

Shoaib Malik has the third best run-score with 1,481 runs in 61 matches at an average of 32.19 and a strike rate of 128.11, with nine fifties.

Shane Watson of Australia, who also retired from domestic competitions in the 2020 edition, ranks fourth on the list of highest run scorers with 1,361 runs in 46 games.

Fakhar Zaman, a left-handed batsman, is in fifth place with 1, 351 runs in 50 games.

Read More

2 hours ago
Positive test for Carvajal complicates life for Real Madrid in Riyadh

RIYADH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Real Madrid's preparations for Sunday's Spanish Supercup...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to visit CHane for Winter Olympuics opening ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China from February 3-5 for attending...
20 hours ago
ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

TALLINN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The first day of the International Skating...
20 hours ago
Joe Root is undecided about participating in IPL Mega Event

England Test captain Joe Root has stated that he is considering entering...
20 hours ago
Wahab Riaz selling 'Channa' on Pakistani streets, watch

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler who recently guided Deccan Gladiators...
21 hours ago
Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA
34 seconds ago
World risks more years of high energy prices, emissions: IEA

PARIS, Jan 14, 2022 (AFP) - The world faces more years of high...
Sajal Aly
2 mins ago
Fans are still reeling at Sajal Aly’s death in ‘Ishq-e-Laa.’

Ishq-e-Laa, starring Sajal Aly and Azaan Sami Khan including strong themes of...
8 mins ago
Pakistan adversely affected by climate change, says Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday that Pakistan...
lions
12 mins ago
Watch a video of a woman casually walking with lions in the jungle 

In this viral clip, a woman walks with six lions so carelessly...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600