PSL 2022: Who is the leading run-scorer in PSL?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is known for its bowlers, but several batters have managed to stand out and are among the greatest run scorers in the tournament’s history, with Pakistan’s famous batsman Babar Azam at the top of the list.

With 2,070 runs in 58 games at an average of 43.12 in all six seasons from 2016 to 2021, Pakistan’s modern-day great Babar, who plays for Karachi Kings, is the top run scorer in PSL history. He has 21 fifties and a best score of 90 not out. In the upcoming PSL 2022, he will be looking to add to his run total.

Shoaib Malik has the third best run-score with 1,481 runs in 61 matches at an average of 32.19 and a strike rate of 128.11, with nine fifties.

Shane Watson of Australia, who also retired from domestic competitions in the 2020 edition, ranks fourth on the list of highest run scorers with 1,361 runs in 46 games.

Fakhar Zaman, a left-handed batsman, is in fifth place with 1, 351 runs in 50 games.