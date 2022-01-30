PSL 7: Alex Hales, Paul Sterling leads Islamabad United to nine-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Alex Hales and Paul Sterling leads Islamabad United to a nine-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

A 112-run opening stand between Sterling and Hales chased down the 169-run target in 15.5 overs. Hales remained 82 not-out, while Sterling bagged his fifty in just 18 balls and scored 57.

All of Zalmi’s bowlers were taken to task, as United surpassed them in every aspect to start their PSL 2022 season on a high note.

Sherfane Rutherford’s searing 70-run not-out knock helped Peshawar Zalmi post 168 runs for the cost of six wickets in 20 overs after Islamabad United invited them to bat first in PSL 7.

Zalmi were in serious trouble at one point when their four batsmen were dismissed for just 35 runs, but Shoaib Malik (25) and Rutherford’s combination saved the day.

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf both grabbed two wickets, while Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan each taking one wicket.

Earlier, Islamabad United’ captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi.

Squad

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Pat Brown

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubashir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant De Lange

