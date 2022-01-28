PSL 7: Another player from Peshawar Zalmi has tested positive for COVID-19

PSL 7: Peshwar Zalmi have been dealt a major blow, as Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, and Hazratullah Zazai have all been ruled out of the team's first match against Quetta Gladiators.

Shoaib Malik will take over as captain in Wahab’s absence for the team’s first match.

According to the information, players of the playing XI have been sent in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, making it difficult for the Zalmi to finalise their match team.

At the National Stadium Karachi, the Zalmi and Gladiators will play in the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition. Multan Sultans had won the opening match against Karachi Kings at the same site the day before.

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain and all-rounder for the Quetta Gladiators, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim, the former captain of the Karachi Kings, and Jordan Thompson, an international player, both tested positive for coronavirus just hours before the start of the PSL.

Wasim Akram, the president of the Karachi Kings, tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago.

To insure that game continues in these extraordinary COVID-19 times, the PCB has permitted each team to field a playing XI made up entirely of local players if they are unable to field international players, and matches will be played if at least 13 players are available.

The PCB has set a limit of 20 players per side at any given moment, and the player who has been substituted will be permitted to rejoin the team with the consent of the event technical committee.

The first 15 games will be held at National Stadium Karachi till 7 February, after which the action will shift to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, which will host the final 19 games from 10 to 27 February.

