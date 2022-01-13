Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 08:19 pm

PSL 7: Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing PSL 2022 anthem

PSL 7: Abdullah Siddiqui developed and composed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 anthem, which will be sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig. The anthem will be published through an event partner next week.

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig. © PSL

The song’s premise is encouraging and motivational, with words and music intended at elevating the spirits of fans and the nation as the world faces difficult times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Atif Aslam will be singing the PSL song for the first time, while Aima Baig was a part of last year’s Groove Mera, which was a major hit.

Atif Aslam is a well-known Pakistani singer who has recorded a number of chart-topping songs for the Pakistani and foreign film industries. He was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medial of distinction) by the Pakistani government in 2008, and he has received over 50 other honours from both within and outside Pakistan.

Aima Baig is one of Pakistan’s most well-known female voices. She has a lot of top charts and has won local and international honours in the last seven years.

Abdullah Siddiqui said, “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honored and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year.

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with.

“We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy.”

