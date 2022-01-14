Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 07:36 pm

PSL 7: Babar Azam begun preparations for PSL 2022

PSL 7

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, has begun preparations for the Pakistan Super League 7th edition at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

Babar practised batting, particularly power-hitting, under the supervision of National High-Performance Batting Coach Muhammad Yousuf.

Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, and Muhammad Nawaz were also on the LCCA grounds for practice.

Cricket fans also came to the ground to watch Babar practice.

The 27-year-old took over as captain of the Karachi Kings for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, replacing Imad Wasim.

On January 27, the Karachi Kings will face the Multan Sultans, the defending PSL champions, at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi.

 

 

2 hours ago
Positive test for Carvajal complicates life for Real Madrid in Riyadh

RIYADH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Real Madrid's preparations for Sunday's Spanish Supercup...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to visit CHane for Winter Olympuics opening ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China from February 3-5 for attending...
20 hours ago
ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

TALLINN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The first day of the International Skating...
20 hours ago
Joe Root is undecided about participating in IPL Mega Event

England Test captain Joe Root has stated that he is considering entering...
20 hours ago
Wahab Riaz selling 'Channa' on Pakistani streets, watch

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler who recently guided Deccan Gladiators...
21 hours ago
Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony...

