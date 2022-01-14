PSL 7: Babar Azam begun preparations for PSL 2022

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, has begun preparations for the Pakistan Super League 7th edition at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground.

Babar practised batting, particularly power-hitting, under the supervision of National High-Performance Batting Coach Muhammad Yousuf.

Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, and Muhammad Nawaz were also on the LCCA grounds for practice.

Cricket fans also came to the ground to watch Babar practice.

The 27-year-old took over as captain of the Karachi Kings for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, replacing Imad Wasim.

On January 27, the Karachi Kings will face the Multan Sultans, the defending PSL champions, at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi.