PSL 7: Babar Azam says, ‘Mohammad Amir has won us many matches and the team relies on him’

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the captain of the Karachi Kings, is optimistic ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Babar is looking forward to the high-octane match against the Lahore Qalandars and is pleased with Sharjeel Khan’s fitness improvement.

“Sharjeel Khan is a game changer and I always enjoy opening with him because he is a game-changer and he doesn’t allow pressure to come on the other batters. However, my advice is that as a professional, fitness is paramount and Sharjeel Khan needs improvement in fitness to play for Pakistan and he’s working on his fitness too,” Babar Azam said in the virtual press conference today.

“PSL match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars is always exciting where fans of both franchises enjoy as well so we will try to play our best cricket,” he added.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi has proved his talent and has improved a lot whereas Haris Rauf is improving too and one has to play him carefully. Shaheen gives a tough time and he gives his 100% so we have to play with a focus against them.

“I would like to thank God that he has showered his blessing on me. Indeed, I have been shouldered with a lot of responsibility and the more the responsibility you get, the more effort you put in to perform.

“The teammates are used to playing league cricket and they are adept at gelling and getting used to the demands of league cricket.

“I will be banking on my strengths and continue with the same mindset. You can’t relax because there are expectations but there are also ups and downs in cricket.

“Peter Moores is one of the best coaches in county cricket and the interactions that I have had so far have been great.

“Cricket is not that fun without crowds but we have to follow the Covid protocols and that is why the crowd is not allowed to the full capacity. However, I know fans are going to support us from wherever they are watching out games.

“It’s great that PCB has booked an entire hotel for the PSL and I am hopeful that this edition will be held without interruptions.

“I enjoy my batting in every game and not particularly in one game and I plan for every game.

“Definitely, Mohammad Amir has won us many games and took us out of tricky situations and the team relies on him.

“I think our combination is good, we have proper six batters and we have all-rounders as well. The all-rounders are batting all-rounders so I am satisfied with my team,” Babar Azam concluded.

