Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 06:49 pm

PSL 7: Babar, Shaheen prepare to face off in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Babar Azam of the Karachi Kings and Shaheen Shah Afridi of the Lahore Qalandars are both looking forward to facing one other and providing fans with some exciting action in Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. © The Sports Rush

It’s worth noting that both stars will face off against each other twice. The first match will take place on January 30 in Karachi, when the Kings take on the Qalandars, while the second match will take place on February 18 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Facing Shaheen is always a thrilling proposition as he asks a lot of questions. His searing pace, ability to bring the ball back, and guileful variations keep a batter judging. He has a passion to learn and, over the years, has developed this phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly.” Kings’ skipper Babar said about facing Shaheen.

“It will be tough, but an exciting battle and I look forward to facing Shaheen once again. I am sure, the fans are also eagerly awaiting it.” He added.

“Babar is a tough cookie and his solid technique tests you whenever and wherever you bowl at him. Wearing a soft smile on his face, he will dispatch you to the boundary in every part of the ground and nullify all your plans.” Qalandars captain Shaheen expressed his excitement at the thought of facing Babar.

“The battle with Babar will be an interesting one in front of both Karachi and Lahore crowds. I will be enjoying it for sure and I hope the fans will also have fun watching it.” He added.

