PSL 7: Ben Dunk will be the power-hitting coach for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 have acquired Australian hard-hitting batting coach Ben Dunk, who will take over after Phil Salt returns to the side.

Dunk was named as a replacement for Phil Salt in the just completed draft because the English batter was unavailable for the first four matches.

Sameen Rana, the Qalandars’ COO, revealed that Australian batter Dunk will be the team’s power-hitting coach.

“Dunk will work as the power-hitting coach of the Qalandars side, when Phil Salt returns to the squad for PSL 2022,” said Rana.

Dunk was not selected in the PSL 7 draft, which took place last month, but he will now be a member of the team.

Dunk was a phenomenal player for the Qalandars in prior seasons, with his top-class hitting abilities earning him the nickname ‘Bubble Boy.’