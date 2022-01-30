PSL 7: Colin Munro landed in Karachi to join Islamabad United for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Colin Munro, the ex-New Zealand brilliant opening batsman, has arrived in Karachi to join in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Islamabad United’s two-time champions rely heavily on the southpaw.

He will not isolate, as per PSL’s Covid rules if a player has contracted Covid within the last 28 days, he is not required to quarantine.

Munro will be able to rejoin his teammates as soon as possible. During the Big Bash League, he received a positive test.

He was unable to play today’s match against Peshawar Zalmi. After the lengthy travel, he requires rest and recovery time in order to be ready for the next game.

Colin Munro, the former spectacular opening hitter from New Zealand, has scored the most runs for United (285) in his previous seven matches while maintaining a fantastic average of 57 and a strike rate of 169.

