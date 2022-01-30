Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm

PSL 7: Colin Munro landed in Karachi to join Islamabad United for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Colin Munro, the ex-New Zealand brilliant opening batsman, has arrived in Karachi to join in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm
Colin Munro

Colin Munro. © The Sports Rush

PSL 7: Colin Munro, the ex-New Zealand brilliant opening batsman, has arrived in Karachi to join in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Islamabad United’s two-time champions rely heavily on the southpaw.

He will not isolate, as per PSL’s Covid rules if a player has contracted Covid within the last 28 days, he is not required to quarantine.

“If a player had COVID-19 in the last 28 days, you do not need to isolate”.

The team management of Islamabad United restated the tournament’s regulation that if a player has contracted the virus in the previous 28 days, isolation is not required.

Munro will be able to rejoin his teammates as soon as possible. During the Big Bash League, he received a positive test.

He was unable to play today’s match against Peshawar Zalmi. After the lengthy travel, he requires rest and recovery time in order to be ready for the next game.

Colin Munro, the former spectacular opening hitter from New Zealand, has scored the most runs for United (285) in his previous seven matches while maintaining a fantastic average of 57 and a strike rate of 169.

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News

Read More

1 hour ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 171-run target for Lahore Qalandars | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Karachi Kings sets a 171-run target for the Lahore Qalandars...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Sir Viv Richards landed in Karachi to join Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Sir Viv Richards, the mentor and batting coach of the...
1 hour ago
PSl 7: Quetta Gladiators requested to replace Shahid Afridi

PSL 7: According to a franchise official, the Quetta Gladiators have asked...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Ben Cutting, watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an Australian all-rounder with Peshawar Zalmi, was wished...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bowl first against Karachi Kings | KK vs LQ

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bowl first...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Alex Hales, Paul Sterling leads Islamabad United to nine-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Alex Hales and Paul Sterling leads Islamabad United to a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

10 mins ago
Pakistan, Afghanistan to establish mechanism for enhancing facilities at border

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism...
Multan Sultans
13 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans loses three foreign players for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans have been dealt a setback with the...
Russia is concluding talks with neighbours on bio lab transparency: FM
14 mins ago
Russia is concluding talks with neighbours on bio lab transparency: FM

MOSCOW, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia is wrapping up talks with neighbouring...
Zarnish Khan clears the air about her early marriage statement
17 mins ago
Zarnish Khan clears the air about her early marriage statement

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan addressed her recent controversy over early marriage and requested...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600