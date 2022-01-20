Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 05:36 pm

PSL 7: Covid-19 cases reported in three franchises of PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is set to begin in a week, and players and officials have begun converging in Karachi to join the bio-bubble.

PSL

© PCB

One of the most significant challenges facing the HBL PSL 2022 is developing strategies to address the alarming surge in Covid-19 instances.

On the condition of anonymity, all three franchise representatives confirmed that there are positive instances in their camps, which involve not only players but also officials from their respective organisations. Five new instances have been reported in three distinct franchises, according to sources.

Because the majority of the personnel have been engaged in cricketing activities, the majority of the players and all of the officials are expected to join the bio-bubble in Karachi set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to conduct Covid-19 tests by tonight. This could result in more Covid-19 positive cases being reported.

In addition, a couple of PCB officials have been infected with the virus, and some players’ families have been found to be positive for Covid-19.

The PCB has already addressed the situation in which numerous players test positive for Covid-19; the PCB has determined that matches will be held even if as many as seven players test positive at a camp.

The PCB is doing all possible to provide a conducive environment for the players to host the league during these challenging circumstances.

