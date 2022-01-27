PSL 7 curtain raser: All you need to know

The much-anticipated opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is due to take place in Karachi, as the city of lights prepares to host the inaugural match between the Karachi Kings and the Multan Sultans.

The PSL 7 will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. tonight, and the entire nation is looking forward to it.

PSL 7 anthem vocalists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform at this year’s entertainment-packed event.

For the audience, a paragliding show featuring three international paragliders was also taped.

Micheal Owen, a former English footballer who is presently visiting Pakistan, will also be present at the National Stadium Karachi.

Furthermore, great attention has been paid to brightening up the National Stadium.

The first match will start right after the opening ceremony. The Karachi Kings will face the Multan Sultans under the lights of the National Stadium.

Almost every game in the PSL tournament becomes a top trend on social media, with fans expressing their opinions on players, team plans, and different parts of the games, and #PSL2022 is already trending on Twitter, despite the fact that the match has yet to begin.