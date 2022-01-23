PSL 7: David Wiese expects that fans will come to stadium to support Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

PSL 7: David Wiese, a veteran of the Lahore Qalandars, has urged supporters to support the team in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, which kicks off on January 27.

PSL 7: David Wiese, a veteran of the Lahore Qalandars, has urged supporters to support the team in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, which kicks off on January 27.

The Namibian cricketer, who was born in South Africa, turned to Twitter to deliver a video message encouraging cricket fans to flock to stadiums.

“I am coming to Pakistan for the PSL. Come to the stadium to show your support for our team because PSL 7 and Lahore Qalandars ka level hai,” Wiese said.

The Lahore Qalandars kept David Wiese in the Diamond Category, along with Haris Rauf, a home-grown pacer, and Mohammad Hafeez, an elder statesman.

Wiese joined Qalandars in 2019 after leaving Karachi Kings, and has since shown to be an important piece in the team’s success.

Wiese debuted for South Africa in the 2016 T20 World Cup and went on to play in a variety of T20 tournaments around the world, including the PSL.

In 2021, he will play for Namibia in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. For his all-around match-winning performances, he was nominated to the PSL Team of 2020.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here