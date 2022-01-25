PSL 7: Does batting power makes Multan Sultans tough to beat in PSL 2022?

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans' victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year was a stroke of fate, since they suffered in the Karachi leg of the tournament's sixth season, winning only one of five matches and being the only team to lose a match when chasing.

The COVID-induced pause, on the other hand, was extremely beneficial to them.

When the teams met up again in Abu Dhabi, Rizwan’s side went on a tear, winning seven of their final eight games to win the championship.

Has Multan Sultans’ situation improved?

By withdrawing Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir from the lineup, the Sultans have attempted to reduce the average age of the team.

According to ESPNcricinfo, they didn’t have Afridi’s services for the Abu Dhabi leg last year and were the better for it, though Tanvir, who has been a good choice with the ball and is always good for a cameo or two, would be missed.

According to the article, getting Tim David as soon as possible could be the determining factor, as he joins an impressive group of middle-order power-hitters that includes Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, and Rilee Rossouw.

The Sultans have a lot of consistency, which is unusual for a club that won the championship the year before.

Ten of the 11 players who played in last year’s final are back with the team, but the absence of Usman Qadir means that Imran Tahir, 42, is their only upper-tier spin option, which could leave them short in that department.

Player to keep an eye on

Shahnawaz Dahani appears to be too wonderful to be true, and it’s not just because of his outstanding performance in the PSL last season.

The bowler, who had never played a T20 before the start of the PSL 2021, finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

In the middle overs, he made crucial breakthroughs and maintained control, which was oddly the best time to use him in terms of strike rate. In an otherwise dismal, melancholy, COVID-affected PSL, it was his naive natural charisma that shone through, with his squad chasing the top of a wave he helped build.

While his post-PSL numbers are still impressive – he averages 18 per wicket and his efficiency rate has increased dramatically (to 6.90 in nine matches since the PSL compared to 8.42 during it) – the 23-year-old is still in the early stages of his career.

During the inaugural PSL, he had the luxury of obscurity and a grin on his face, but he’ll be in the spotlight this time as a bowler batters will target.

Stats of interest

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Sultans’ firepower this season may be difficult to equal.

The Sultans have three of the top seven T20 strike rate players (minimum 400 runs) since the start of 2021: Rossouw (156.67), David (153.38), and Maqsood (153.38). (148.34).

You have a team that can dominate and outplay any opponent on any given day when you add in Rizwan’s strike rate at the conclusion, which has reached 200 since the start of 2020.

