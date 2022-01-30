PSL 7: Erin Holland wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Ben Cutting, watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an Australian all-rounder with Peshawar Zalmi, was wished a "Happy Birthday" by his wife Erin Holland, who is a broadcaster in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an Australian all-rounder with Peshawar Zalmi, was wished a “Happy Birthday” by his wife Erin Holland, who is a broadcaster in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The video on the official Twitter handle of the PSL showed Erin talking to her husband Ben Cutting during the recently ended match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Alex Hales and Paul Sterling leads Islamabad United to a nine-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of PSL 2022.

“Happy birthday Ben Cutting from all of us and @erinvholland.” Twitter read.

“Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday dear Ben. Happy Birthday to you,” sang Erin Holland.

Watch all PSL 7 matches and PSL 2022 Live Score | Follow BOL News