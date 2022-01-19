PSL 7: Excited to work with Babar Azam, says Peter Moores, watch

PSL 7: Peter Moores, the head coach of the Karachi Kings, is looking forward to working with Babar Azam, the number one T20I batter in the world, in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Moores lauded Babar’s batting approach and described working with him as an interesting prospect in an interview.

“It is always exceptional to watch Babar Azam play. Yes, it is an exciting opportunity for me and I am looking forward to working with him,” Moores said.

Moores also stated that he is still working on team ideas, but that the Kings should play aggressive cricket.

“I am currently working on the team plans. We have to play aggressive cricket and will make the Kings fans happy with our performance,” Moores said.

“We have the opportunity to utilize all the players. We have to play well with both bat and ball,” he said.

Moores also commended the HBL PSL, describing it as a top-notch competition.

While speaking about the Kings’ first match against the reigning champions Multan Sultans, Dougie Brown, Kings’ assistant coach, said it is good to face challenging teams early in the season.

Brown, on the other hand, stated that every game is crucial for the Kings.

