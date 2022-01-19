Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 12:09 am

PSL 7: Excited to work with Babar Azam, says Peter Moores, watch

PSL 7: Peter Moores, the head coach of the Karachi Kings, is looking forward to working with Babar Azam, the number one T20I batter in the world, in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Peter Moores and Babar Azam

Peter Moores and Babar Azam. © cricwick

PSL 7: Peter Moores, the head coach of the Karachi Kings, is looking forward to working with Babar Azam, the number one T20I batter in the world, in the forthcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Moores lauded Babar’s batting approach and described working with him as an interesting prospect in an interview.

“It is always exceptional to watch Babar Azam play. Yes, it is an exciting opportunity for me and I am looking forward to working with him,” Moores said.

Moores also stated that he is still working on team ideas, but that the Kings should play aggressive cricket.

“I am currently working on the team plans. We have to play aggressive cricket and will make the Kings fans happy with our performance,” Moores said.

“We have the opportunity to utilize all the players. We have to play well with both bat and ball,” he said.

Moores also commended the HBL PSL, describing it as a top-notch competition.

While speaking about the Kings’ first match against the reigning champions Multan Sultans, Dougie Brown, Kings’ assistant coach, said it is good to face challenging teams early in the season.

Brown, on the other hand, stated that every game is crucial for the Kings.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

4 hours ago
If Sarfraz Ahmed gets angry, I will give reaction outside the ground, says Shahid Afridi

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi, a former Test captain and notable all-rounder, has stated...
5 hours ago
Waqar Younis refutes Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action allegations

Pakistani bowlers have historically struggled to make an impact in international cricket...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Replacements made by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 squads...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: NCOC approves 25% spectators for Karachi PSL 2022

PSL 7: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a...
6 hours ago
Sania Mirza - Indian tennis star announces retirement from tennis

Sania Mirza made the remarks following her first-round loss in the women's...
7 hours ago
PSL 7: Haris Rauf praises Shaheen Afridi, new captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Fast bowler Harris Rauf has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo Y55 5G
3 mins ago
Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with Sleek Design, MediaTek Chip and Triple-lens Camera

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released...
4 mins ago
Julia Fox to play Debi Mazar in Madonna biopic

Julia Fox is ready to build a name for herself in Hollywood...
Vivo X70 Pro
10 mins ago
Vivo X70 Pro Outshines iPhone 13 to Rank First in Camera Rankings

Vivo X70 Pro is one of the company's most recent flagship phones....
Karachi Kings
13 mins ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings will play intra-squad practice match for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Karachi Kings, the most following franchise in the Pakistan Super...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600