PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets
PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited time offer for the fans of Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.
Recently the official Twitter account of PSL 7 has shared a post in which they are offering one free ticket for the PSL 7 fans over the buying of four tickets.
“Limited Time Offer, Buy 4 #HBLPSL7 tickets and get one free!, Jaldi se order Karain” Twitter read.
Book PSL 2022 Ticket
🚨 Limited Time Offer 🚨
Buy 4 #HBLPSL7 tickets and 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞!
Jaldi se order karain 👇🏼https://t.co/8oCBDMPpjX#LevelHai pic.twitter.com/HhS3ZxEXdR
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 17, 2022
