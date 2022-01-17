PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited time offer for the fans of Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Recently the official Twitter account of PSL 7 has shared a post in which they are offering one free ticket for the PSL 7 fans over the buying of four tickets.

“Limited Time Offer, Buy 4 #HBLPSL7 tickets and get one free!, Jaldi se order Karain” Twitter read.